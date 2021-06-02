Ind. reports 11 additional COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 282 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier state now sits at 744,474 confirmed cases and 13,220 deaths.
Since Sunday, the map shows nine new cases in Vanderburgh County, three in Perry and Pike counties, two in Dubois County and one in Posey County.
There are no new deaths in our area of Indiana, according to health officials.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,485 cases, 398 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,197 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,825 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,861 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,728 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,420 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,336 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,370 cases, 34 deaths
