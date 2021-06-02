Huntingburg woman facing multiple drug charges after authorities obtain search warrant

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - A Huntingburg woman is facing several drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant at her home Tuesday.
Authorities say they received information that 52-year-old Julie Keusch was possibly dealing methamphetamine.
That’s when authorities say two narcotics detectives started an investigation, finding enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant at Keusch’s residence.
On Tuesday, police say several agencies arrived and executed the search warrant just before 1 p.m.
During the search, police say detectives found approximately 21.4 grams of methamphetamine, six different types of pills that were controlled substances, two different types of pills that were legend drugs, a small amount of marijuana, a digital weighing scale and several drug paraphernalia items.
We are told Keusch admitted she’s not prescribed any of the pills detectives found.
Julie was arrested and is charged with the following.
-Dealing in methamphetamine, amount of 10 or more grams: (Level 2 Felony)
-Possession of methamphetamine: (Level 4 Felony)
-Possession of a legend drug X2: (Level 6 Felony)
-Possession of a controlled substance X6: (A Misdemeanor)
-Possession of marijuana: (B Misdemeanor)
-Possession of paraphernalia: (C Misdemeanor)
