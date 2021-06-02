Henderson Co. Schools begin summer feeding program

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - It may not feel like it yet, but it’s officially summer for Tri-State students.
Now many schools are working to make sure no child goes hungry during these next few months.
Henderson County Schools starts their summer food service program Wednesday.
Students can come by AB Chandler, Bend Gate, East Heights, Jefferson and Spottsville Elementary schools every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
These meals are completely free, thanks to the US Department of Agriculture’s summer food service program.
These free meals will be for children 18 and younger as well as those 21 and younger with special needs.
Henderson County Schools will also be providing meals for students attending summer school and those at the Boys and Girls Club, the JFK Center and for children at the Salvation Army.
