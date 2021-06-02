Henderson analyzes proposal to sell city’s power and light utility to Big Rivers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The conversation continues in Henderson on whether commissioners will approve a purchase of the the city’s municipal power and light utility by the Big Rivers Electric Corporation.
A third party organization was hired by the city of Henderson to conduct an analysis of this offer. It was presented in a special called meeting on Wednesday.
City leaders say Big Rivers officials offered to pay for the study, but the city rejected the offer and hired the third party company.
Wednesday’s 45-minute presentation summarized how the study predicted the utility sale to be a $1.5 million benefit to the city of Henderson. However, the impact on customers would be negative.
Is this $90 million purchase price for Henderson Municipal Power and Light worth losing utility control? City officials say there are several factors to consider.
”It’s very important for me to try to remain objective throughout the entire process,” Henderson City Commissioner Brad Staton said. “The report was very eye opening. It pointed out some things that I didn’t consider before, especially ongoing pension responsibilities that we would still have as a result of the sale of the utility. That may have been something I might have overlooked at first glance. I’m glad they presented it to us. I’m glad they gave us more information.”
After presentation, commission went into a short executive session.
The commission’s decision could come as soon and next Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.