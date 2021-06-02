Deputies searching for missing teen in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Deputies say 15-year-old Mark Phelps is 5′9 and weighs around 135 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing black sweatpants and “Hey Dude” shoes on Tuesday around 8 p.m. on Ely Lane in Graham, Kentucky.
If you see Phelps, you are asked to call dispatch at (270) 338-2000 or the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 338-3345.
