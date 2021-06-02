Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville dad is in jail after authorities say he was intoxicated and lost his autistic son.
Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Carlsbad Drive for a report of a missing child Monday night.
The child’s mother told them that her son was missing after her husband, Corey Trueblood, returned home without him.
According to the affidavit, a witness told deputies that Trueblood left around 6:30 p.m. with the child and returned about 20 minutes later without him.
Officials say Trueblood then left again before deputies arrived at the home on Carlsbad Drive.
However, he was later found by a sergeant with the sheriff’s office at Resurrection Catholic School on New Harmony Road. They say they found Trueblood sitting in the driver’s seat of his car.
The sergeant asked if he had been drinking. Trueblood said he had “four beers.” He also admitted to losing his son at the school and didn’t know where he was, according to the affidavit.
Deputies arrived on scene shortly after to talk to him about his missing son.
They say they smelled alcohol on him, and he started to change his story when asked where the last place the two of them were together.
Authorities say Trueblood failed the field sobriety tests they had him perform. They also say he refused to take a breath test.
Shortly after, deputies say his son was found running eastbound on Diamond Avenue just west of Mesker Park Drive. He was found by volunteer firefighters with German Township.
They brought him back to Resurrection, where officials say he was identified by his mother.
Trueblood was then taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He faces neglect of a child and operating a vehicle while intoxicated charges.
Records show Trueblood pleaded guilty in another neglect case in 2014. He served 18 months of probation.
