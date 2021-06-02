Demolition underway for UE’s new residence hall

By 14 News Staff | June 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 7:23 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition has begun for the University of Evansville’s new residence hall.

In a post on their official Facebook page, officials say the southwest end of Morton Hall was torn down Tuesday morning.

UE begins demolition for new residence hall (Source: UE)

The new residence hall will be replacing Morton Hall and Brentano Hall. Officials say the project is set to be finished next August.

They say the new hall will house 293 students at full capacity. It will have a mix of four to six bedroom pod structures.

UE is expected to make a separate announcement on what the name will be for the new residence hall.

