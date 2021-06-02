Co-workers remember Dawson Springs teen killed in shooting

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed a teen in Hopkins County Tuesday.
”Outgoing, always full of energy, just a real good kid all the way around,” shared Princeton McDonald’s General Manager Haylie Doom, fondly remembering 16-year-old Dakota Carter.
Troopers say Carter was shot early Tuesday morning when he heard a knock on his door. That’s when troopers say Carter was met with gunshots.
“One of the gunshots struck Dakota in the face, his parents called 911, he was transported to Baptist Health in Madisonville, and later flown to Vanderbilt University in Nashville,” said Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon McPherson.
Troopers say Carter died from his injuries at the hospital.
McDonald’s staff say they’re feeling the loss.
“A lot of people posted things on social media. Please be patient with us. We lost a part of our family,” Doom said.
Doom says even people coming through the drive-thru remembered Carter, too.
“They’ve all expressed their condolences and given what they could to help support the family,” Doom shared.
Troopers say if you have any information, come forward.
“Any forms of contacting us, getting us those tips and leads, we’re kind of relying on the community to help us out here,” McPherson said. “Somebody’s gonna talk, or definitely if you know something, give us a call.”
Carter’s brother and a neighbor reported seeing a man with long hair running away from the scene.
If you have any information, troopers urge you to contact them by calling Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313, or you can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-5555.
You can also download the KSP app on your smartphone or tablet.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.