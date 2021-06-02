Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

14-year-old girl injured in shootout with deputies in Florida

By WFTV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFTV) - Authorities say a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy repeatedly opened fire on deputies from a home they broke into in Florida.

Deputies eventually returned fire, hitting the girl in the abdomen and arm.

According to officials, the kids ran away from a juvenile home on Tuesday and broke into a house, where they found an AK-47, a pump shotgun, a handgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the kids fired multiple rounds before deputies had no choice but to return fire.

“Deputies did everything they could tonight to de-escalate, and they almost lost their lives to a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old,” Chitwood said.

After the girl was shot, the boy dropped the AK-47.

He wasn’t hurt and no deputies were injured. The girl is now fighting for her life at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WFTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Trueblood.
Deputies: Missing autistic boy found running down Diamond Ave., father arrested
Truck hits apartment building in Newburgh
Name released of man killed in box truck crash in Newburgh
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
KSP: Detectives arrest person involved with Hopkins Co. shooting
Dakota Carter
Brother reacts to Dawson Spring teen’s shooting death: ‘I’ll see him in heaven’
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session
ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session

Latest News

Owensboro’s Chick-fil-A to close for renovations
This undated photo provided by the Fort Wayne Police Department in Fort Wayne, Ind., shows...
Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children
A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of...
Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old
Those gathered for a graduation ceremony in Austin, Texas, had to help provide light for the...
Texas high school celebrates commencement in the dark during power outage
A civil lawsuit accuses Montgomery County officers Kevin Christmon and Dionne Holliday of...
Family sues over police’s alleged rough handling of 5-year-old