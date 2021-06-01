Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Police were called to a home in Evansville after a report of shots fired. We’re still checking in on that developing situation this morning.
The search continues this morning for three suspects involved in a south Florida mass shooting. Police released a new video, showing the moment it all unfolded.
With schools out for summer, food programs are starting up for students across the Tri-State. EVSC and North Gibson will start handing out food today, with Henderson County beginning tomorrow.
The Tri-State Food Bank has a large goal and they need your help. For the next 24 days, they’re looking to raise $40,000 to help families this summer.
