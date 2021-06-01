Tri-State Food Bank kicks off its 24 Carrot Challenge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The pandemic made it difficult for some families to make ends meet, and for others, it’s even been hard to put food on the table.
That’s why the Tri-State Food Bank is working harder than ever to help them out.
Tuesday kicks off the first day of the Tri-State Food Bank’s 24 Carrot Challenge.
That’s 24 days of fighting hunger.
This is the third year for the challenge, and there are a lot of ways you can help. The first way is by simply texting the word “carrot” to 71777 to make a donation.
The Tri-State Food Bank hopes to raise $40,000 by June 24.
This money will provide 280,000 meals for families facing hunger in our Tri-State communities.
Due to the financial impact of the pandemic, the food bank says more than 120,000 people in the Tri-State are projected to face hunger this year. That’s one out of seven people.
If you are facing food insecurity or want to help those in need, you can find more information on Tri-State Food Bank’s website.
