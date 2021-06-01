State sees infrastructure boost in new ‘Better Kentucky Plan’

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Counties across Kentucky are getting an infrastructure boost as part of a new Better Kentucky Plan.
$250 million will be split between counties, including over 3.7 million in Daviess County and north of 1.6 million in Henderson and Hopkins counties.
The money will be used to create 14,500 jobs and help build better schools, expand internet and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems.
“Quality drinking water and well-maintained sewer systems are fundamental to keep Kentuckians safe and to build a better Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “This funding boost will make a real difference in cities and counties across Kentucky while also creating more than 3,800 direct and indirect jobs. Today’s announcement is another win for Team Kentucky, and we are well on our way to leading in the post-COVID economy.”
$150 million of the funds are being used based on a county’s population, with 50 more available for utility grants and another 50 for a project grant.
The American Society of Civil Engineers projects that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water and wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years.
