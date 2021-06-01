SIYA summer camp returns in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In-person summer camps are back in Owensboro.
Owensboro Public Schools kicked off their Summer Institute for Young Artists camp Tuesday.
It’s being held at the high school.
Instructors tell us it’s nice for the kids to be learning in-person at summer camps this year, especially when it involves hands-on activities, like making art and playing music.
”Band is definitely a thing where you need to be together to listen, play and to experience everything as a group. So getting that experience back in is very, very exciting,” shared instructor Aaron Klausing.
Campers and instructors are required to wear masks since not everyone is eligible for a vaccine.
