WATCH: Sen. McConnell to discuss federal anti-drug program in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senator Mitch McConnell is scheduled to stop in Daviess County Tuesday.
Senator McConnell plans to discuss the county’s recent inclusion into the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program.
He will be joining community leaders, along with federal, state and law enforcement officials for a press conference.
You will be able to watch that press conference here.
Our Katie Tercek will have all the details tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.