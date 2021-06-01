Old National Bank, First Midwest to merge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Old National Bank announced Tuesday that they have entered into a merger with First Midwest to create a new organization.
Officials say the agreement will create a Midwestern bank with $45 billion in combined assets.
The new organization will operate under the Old National Bancorp and Old National Bank names. Officials say they will have dual headquarters in Evansville and Chicago.
According to a press release, under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, First Midwest stockholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for each share of First Midwest common stock they own.
Following completion of the transaction, officials say former First Midwest stockholders are expected to collectively represent approximately 44% of the combined company.
The press release states the merger is expected to close in late 2021 or early 2022. However, they say that’s subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.
