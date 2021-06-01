NBC profiles Evansville’s Lilly King

(NBC) - NBC spoke with Evansville native Lilly King.
As they report, she likes to try to intimidate her foes in the pool, and while all she likely has to do to accomplish that is show up with the two gold medals she won in Rio at the age of 19, she prefers to take it a bit further.
“I like being feared. Its empowering. There’s nothing better before a race to feel empowered right? I am focused on psyching out every other person in my heat. I stare at people,” said King.
