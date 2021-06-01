Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii

By Justin Andrews
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Cyril Derreumaux is on his way from San Francisco to Hawaii in a kayak.

His solo venture across roughly 2,400 miles of open ocean is only the second of its kind.

Derreumaux set off early Monday from San Francisco Bay to the cheers of family and friends.

“No fears. I’ve prepared,” he said. “I feel serene. I feel ready. I’ve been waiting for this day, and conditions are perfect.”

Derreumaux’s custom-fitted vessel is about 23 feet long with a carbon fiber shell and a small cabin. It’s specifically designed for his journey.

If he runs into some rough weather, he will have to climb inside the cabin and hunker down.

The 44-year-old said he’s hoping to show his physical strength in the 70 days he’s estimating it’ll take to get to Hawaii.

“Put all the experience I had with my first crossing to this tiny, little boat,” Derreumaux said. “Safety first, safety first, adventure and enjoy the moment.”

For food, he’s carrying with him a mix of freeze-dried meals, high-calorie bars, and smoothie powders.

Only one person is known to have kayaked alone across this portion of the Pacific. That was in 1987.

Derreumaux has a tracking website where people can see his progress.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Over $17K worth of jewelry stolen from Evansville business
Owensboro Police investigating fatal collision on Triplett St.
Police identify man who died after Owensboro collision
26-year-old Brook Lowe
Evansville woman facing neglect charge after child found on Fulton Ave.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon.
Boat capsizes off Henderson riverfront Saturday afternoon
BSU student shot & killed overnight

Latest News

Henderson Co. Animal Control looking for leads after they say a dog was stolen off a porch.
Dog stolen off Henderson Co. porch found, owner says
Wabash County
DNR: 3 juveniles, man face several charges in Wabash Co. poaching case
Dispatch: Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Evansville
KHSAA State Softball Championship.
Daviess Co. falls to Louisville Bulter in KHSAA State Softball Finals
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs voter access plan that moves next year’s primary