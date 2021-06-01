Ind. reports 8 new COVID deaths, just 5 new cases in area counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 370 new coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths.
This brings the state’s total to 744,213 confirmed cases and 13,211 deaths.
According to the state map, there are four new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Warrick, Dubois, Perry, Posey, Spencer, and Pike counties.
Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.
You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 22,482 cases, 398 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 6,195 cases, 117 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,825 cases, 155 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,861 cases, 37 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,727 cases, 34 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 4,421 cases, 92 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,336 cases, 31 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,368 cases, 34 deaths
