Ill. reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in local counties

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois health officials reported two new local COVID-19 cases over the Memorial Day weekend.
One of the newly reported cases came out of White County while the other was from Wabash County.
The state’s coronavirus website shows no new deaths in our area.
The state’s all-time total sits at 1,382,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,835 deaths.
All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.
Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 1,802 cases, 53 deaths
- White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths
- Wabash County - 1,351 cases, 12 deaths
- Edwards County - 574 cases, 12 deaths
