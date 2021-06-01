Green River District reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 32 more cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 32 additional cases from over the weekend.
Of those new cases, 12 were in Daviess County, seven in Henderson County, six in Union County, four in Webster County, two in McLean County and one new case was in Hancock County.
The newly reported death was a resident of Daviess County.
Out of the 22,367 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,087 people recovered.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in June. They are offering the Moderna vaccine.
The walk-in clinic will take place on June 2, 8 and 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department in Central City.
The health department says they are also offering free COVID-19 testing each Monday in June. They say to schedule an appointment, you can call them at 270-754-3200.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 10,642 cases, 186 deaths, 38.68% vaccinated
- Muhlenberg Co. - 2,996 cases, 62 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 4,400 cases, 147 deaths
- Ohio Co. - 2,538 cases, 55 deaths, 27.97% vaccinated
- Henderson Co. - 4,784 cases, 81 deaths, 31.12% vaccinated
- Webster Co. - 1,308 cases, 20 deaths, 28.99% vaccinated
- McLean Co. - 879 cases, 28 deaths, 34.35% vaccinated
- Union Co. - 1,356 cases, 15 deaths, 24.97% vaccinated
- Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 41.52% vaccinated
