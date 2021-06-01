Family: Dawson Springs teen shot, not expected to survive

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs Police and Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting.
Officials say they were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 100 block of Hosick Avenue.
They say the call came in as an assault.
We are still working to get more information from authorities, but the brother of a 15-year-old boy tells us he was shot and flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.
The victim’s brother tells us he was at home last night with his parents when they heard a knock on the door. He says the victim opened the door and was shot three times in the face.
He says the victim is not expected to survive.
This is a developing story. Lesya Feinstein will have reports tonight on 14 News
