EVSC begins summer meal program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation began its summer meal program on Tuesday.
The meal program is meant to help get food to children who rely on school lunches and breakfast for the coming months.
EVSC Nutrition specialist Brooke Harsh R.D. says they’ve been operating drive-throughs for months.
“Since October, we’ve been handing out ‘grab-and-go meals to our virtual students, and now we’re continuing that into the summer,” said Harsh.
On Tuesdays, students receive two breakfasts and two lunches, and on Thursdays, they get three of each.
All students are welcome as long as they are 18 years old or younger.
“Our staff has been working so hard to make sure all of these students are fed, not only during the school year, but now into the summer. So we encourage anybody and everybody who’s able to come on out,” stated Harsh.
EVSC requires students to be present for the food pick up.
There are 16 locations that will serve as drive-up locations.
