COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund wins Civic Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rotary has named The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region as the 2020 Civic Award winner.
Traditionally, the award is given to an individual. However, the Rotary says the fund is being honored due to the number of programs helped throughout the pandemic. Since its inception, the response fund has raised over $6 million to help area non-profits.
“For us to come together as a community and to be able to meet those needs, in some cases exceed those needs, its a reflection again about what is so great about our region,” shared fund champion, Bob Jones.
Jones says the fund will continue to help people for now with no end date currently set.
