College student making 10-day voyage to promote diversity in fishing, boating community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 800-mile adventure set sail on Evansville’s riverfront.
Eddie Gill started “Journey for a Cause” as a way to bring diversity to the fishing and boating community.
On Tuesday morning, after a send-off from City Councilman Alex Burton, Eddie and a couple of fiends loaded up their fishing boat for a 10-day journey on the Ohio River.
The trip includes several stops for community engagement events and youth fishing lessons.
“Trying to get more people outside and bring more people into the sport and hobbies that I love,” Gill said.
The final stop is June 10 at Navarre Beach, Florida.
You can keep updated with Eddie’s adventure through the “Journey for a Cause” Instagram page.
