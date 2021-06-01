Boonville City Council approves COVID-19 business grants

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville City Council is approving the recipients of COVID-19 business grants.
63 businesses will receive just under $4,000 each. This grant has helped retain over 395 employees in Boonville.
“We’re at the home stretch here, and we’re gonna get it done. I know those business owners will be very appreciative of what went on,” said Mayor Charlie Wyatt. “I’m happy that the grant was there to help everybody.”
The grant will now go to the economic development commission for final approval. Business owners could start seeing checks as early as two weeks.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.