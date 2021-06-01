2A Baseball Sectional Final: Posey vs. Forest Park

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - In Tell City, Forest Park and North Posey squared off for the sectional crown.
In the first inning, the Vikings get the offense going. Two on for Harold Bender, and he lines one between third and short. Here comes Kyle Lavanchy hustlin’ around 3rd, and he’ll score without a throw to make it 1-0 Vikes.
The Rangers’ defense then tightens up, as Drew Howard induces the 4, 6, 3 double play, and Forest Park is out of the jam.
In the bottom 2nd, the green machine tries to get something going, but Lavanchy showcases his nasty curveball, and gets the swinging ‘K’!
In the top 3rd, Posey gets a man to 2nd, and it looks like Chase Christie is gonna drive him in, but Drew Howard makes an incredible snag on the mound, and then fires to 3rd to get the out and save a run.
Forest Park could not get the bats going against Lavanchy, and North Posey wins the 2-A sectional championship 2-0 over the Rangers.
