Baptist Health Madisonville revises its COVID-19 guidelines

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Madisonville is revising its COVID-19 guidelines. Starting Tuesday, most patients will be allowed two guests for medical appointments or tests.
Exceptions include sports medicine and rehab, the Merle Mahr Cancer Center, Same Day Surgery and the ER.
No visitation is allowed on the Behavioral Health Unit.
Visitation hours have been extended to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Visitors are required to wear a mask inside all Baptist Health facilities.
