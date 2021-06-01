On alert for locally heavy rainfall Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Scattered showers returned to the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon. Rain will become widespread and heavier overnight through Wednesday. A few thunderstorms possible, some may be strong, but the overall severe weather threat is low. We are on alert for localized flooding from heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Rain tapers off on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will rise into the middle 80s for Friday and the weekend. We may see a few heat-of-the-day thunderstorms through the period, but no organized weather system will move through over that time.