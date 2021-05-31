Wet weather returns this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a sunny and pleasant Memorial Day, clouds will return to the region on Monday night. Scattered showers will work in through early Tuesday morning as the low drops into the mid 50s. Tuesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and a high of 70. The main weather maker of the week arrives late Tuesday and will spread heavier rain and some thunderstorms across the Tri-State on Wednesday. South winds will push Wednesday’s high into the lower 70s, despite the rain. Showers and storms taper off on Thursday as highs push back into the 80s. Sunny and warmer Friday-Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. No widespread severe weather expected this week, but we will have to monitor for localized flooding on Wednesday.