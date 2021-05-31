9th District Baseball Championship: Apollo vs. Owensboro Catholic

The Eagles and Aces squared off not only for district bragging rights, but to also help determine seeding, for next week’s 3rd region tournament.



Apollo led it 1-0, in the 5th, when they rallied for more, as Harrison Bowman popped one up to right field. It would be caught, and Josh Mayes would then tag up from 3rd, and it was a close play at the plate, but the umpire says he’s safe! Aces’ head coach Derek Hibbs thought otherwise, and a zoomed-in look, shows just how close it was, as Mayes made it 2-0 Eagles.



But in the bottom of the 5th, Catholic’s offense heated up. Bases loaded for Finley Munsey, who grounded one into right field. That would bring home 2 runs, and that tied it up at 2.



Later in the 5th, a beautiful piece of hitting by Everett Munsey, sending the outside pitch, the other way! That would bring home the go-ahead run, to put the Aces up 3-2.



Then, Jamison Wall put the capper, on what was a 5-run, 5th inning, with this sacrifice fly, to score Everett Munsey, and Owensboro Catholic went on to win the 9th district title, 7-2, over Apollo.