Summer meal programs starting up across Tri-State this week

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Summer meal programs are starting up across the Tri-State this week.
EVSC’s begins Tuesday.
They’ll be offering free meals to students 18 and younger.
Those meals will be available for pick up on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will be given out drive-thru style.
EVSC officials say the child must be present in order to get those meals.
You can find a full list of those times and locations here.
Henderson County Public Schools is also starting their food program this week.
Starting Wednesday, they’ll be giving out those meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the summer.
On those days, they’ll be giving out meal boxes.
They can be picked up at AB Chandler, Bend Gate, East Heights, Jefferson and Spotsville Elementary.
Those free meals are for children 18 and under.
North Gibson School Corporation begins their program Tuesday.
They’ll be hosting their summer grab-and-go meal service through July 30.
Those meals can be picked up each day from 11 a.m. to noon at Door 26 at Princeton Community Middle School.
They will also have neighborhood pick-up locations from 11 to 11:30.
You can find a full list of those locations in the post below.
