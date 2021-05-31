4A Baseball Sectional Final: Jasper vs. Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At Bosse Field, the Class 4-A sectional final happened between Jasper and Central.
The score ended 23-2, Jasper, and Central.
On the bottom 3rd, Wildcats up 3-0, and they have the bases loaded for Ben Henke, who grounds one to the left side. Henry Brown makes a great stop, but Blake Mann chugs on home to make it 4-0.
Bears’ pitcher Ben Kennedy buckles down and blows this fastball on by to get a big strikeout.
Now there are 2 outs, but the ‘Cats aim to get more, and they do as Will Troxler zooms home on the wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Then, Kody Morton comes up and hammers a ball into center field, and that’s a big blow, bringing home 2 more Wildcats to make it 7-0.
Jasper cruises from there to a 10-0 run rule, sectional championship win over Central.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.