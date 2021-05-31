Police: Missouri men arrested in Evansville on burglary charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six men from Missouri were arrested in Evansville early Monday morning, accused of breaking into Bud’s Harley Davidson off Morgan Avenue.
Officers say they responded to a burglary alarm at Bud’s around 3:20 a.m.
They say the security monitoring company for the store told them there was a glass break on the east service entrance. They also told officers they heard audio of a voice and movement inside the building.
A 911 caller said she saw five people running from Bud’s toward Showplace Cinema and the old Show-Me’s restaurant. The caller later saw the suspects running in front of Bud’s and said they were all wearing helmets and had things in their hands.
When officers arrived on scene, they say they used a K9 to track the suspects from the broken glass door on the east service entrance to a white GMC Yukon with Missouri plates that was parked in the 4300 block of Maxwell Avenue.
That’s just west of Bud’s Harley Davidson.
Officers say they found six men in the vehicle.
They were identified as the following:
- 26-year-old Avondre Luster
- 27-year-old Terrance Rogers
- 26-year-old Devin Dowdy
- 31-year-old Domonic Smith
- 28-year-old Charles Woodward
- 32-year-old Bernard Nelson
According to the affidavit, the driver, Bernard Nelson, told officers they could search the vehicle, which resulted in them finding a Bluetooth helmet headset along with five other motorcycle helmets and five motorcycle jackets.
Nelson told officers that all six of them had ridden in the GMC Yukon from St. Louis to give a ride to someone whose motorcycle broke down.
A Bud’s Harley Davidson employee later examined the helmets and jackets found in the vehicle. The employee determined that the Bluetooth headset was from the store after seeing the store’s sticker on the box.
Officers say the employee also checked inventory records and found that one was missing.
The other helmets and jackets were determined not to be from Bud’s.
All six were arrested and are facing burglary and organized theft charges.
