New attractions to be revealed in Newburgh this week

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are getting ready to reveal some new attractions in Newburgh.
On Saturday, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Allen Family Amphitheater that sits on the Ohio River.
That dedication ceremony is happening at 10:30 a.m.
They also have other events happening at the Old Lock and Dam to celebrate, including the opening day of the farmer’s market, the Strawberry Social and their first concert at the amphitheater.
That starts at 7 p.m.
Officials will also be cutting the ribbon on Newburgh’s newest splash pad and playground.
That’s a part of an ongoing renovation project at Lou Dennis Community Park.
They’ll cut the ribbon on Thursday at 11 a.m. Then, the splash pad will be officially open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Other renovations are in the works at that park, which will include new basketball courts, a pool house and public restrooms.
