Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Owensboro, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot. Right now, authorities say they don’t have a suspect.
Today, we pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s Memorial Day and many ceremonies and services will take place, honoring those servicemen and women.
It’s expected to be a busy day on the roads and in the skies. Many Americans are returning from their long weekend, and airports are preparing for a long day ahead.
Helio Castroneves gets his fourth Indy 500 win with 135,000 in the stands.
Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.