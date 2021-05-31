Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff | May 31, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 5:07 AM

(WFIE) - Developing overnight in Owensboro, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot. Right now, authorities say they don’t have a suspect.

Today, we pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It’s Memorial Day and many ceremonies and services will take place, honoring those servicemen and women.

It’s expected to be a busy day on the roads and in the skies. Many Americans are returning from their long weekend, and airports are preparing for a long day ahead.

Helio Castroneves gets his fourth Indy 500 win with 135,000 in the stands.

