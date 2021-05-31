Memorial Day service held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville community came to Oak Hill Cemetery to pay their respects on Memorial Day.
Family, friends and former service members all paid their respects to those who lost their lives defending our country.
As part of the ceremony, the names of those being honored were read aloud; a sign they aren’t forgotten.
”There is a lot of brave men and women in these cemeteries and all the other cemeteries through the Tri-State area,” said David Ellison, a Vietnam veteran. “A lot of brave men have died, and a lot of men I knew in Vietnam have died. They gave their ultimate. What else could you say?”
The event was organized by the American Legion Post 8, which hopes people keep service members in their hearts every day, not just Memorial Day.
