Long Ball Powers Gibson So. to yet another, 4A Softball Sectional Title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Home runs aren’t easy to hit, but the Gibson Southern softball team sure made it look that way, Saturday night. The Titans won the IHSAA class 4A sectional championship, defeating Jasper, 5-2, and all their runs, came courtesy of the long ball. They cranked four dingers, in their sectional win over the Wildcats, three of them, in the 5th inning alone!
Of all the sectional title teams Gibson Southern has had, and they’ve won 14 such championships, this year’s team may be one of their most powerful, as in, the Titans have hit 39 home runs this season, 16 of them, by junior Brenna Blume, alone!
And they’re doing it all, playing a class up, due to the success factor. Gibson Southern is a class 3A school by attendance, but they’ve been in class 4A for softball, the past five seasons, and this was their 4th sectional title, since they got bumped up. After the game, Titans’ head coach Gary May still couldn’t believe the power surge his team displayed, against a tough ‘Cats squad.
“I’ve been coaching 20 years, and I’ve never seen that many balls in a row, hit that hard before and that was pretty special. As long as they don’t try to do it, we’re ok,” said May.
“I think we all knew we had a job to get done, and we just pulled together and did that,” said Titans’ junior Brenna Blume. “We knew we had to get runs on the board and that’s what we did. It all just happened to be back to back. It’s just a pride thing. We see how everyone showed up, and just to come through for the community, it’s pretty cool.”
“I knew I had to go up there and do something,” said Gibson Southern senior, Emilee Edwards. “I was hoping just for a base hit, but obviously I got a home run, and that’s a big deal for me. It’s pretty awesome. I honestly don’t have words for how excited I am right now. It’s a great feeling.”
So now, Gibson Southern moves on to the regional round, where they will play at Bedford North Lawrence, Tuesday, at 6:00, central time.
