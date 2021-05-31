Long Ball Powers Gibson So. to yet another, 4A Softball Sectional Title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Home runs aren’t easy to hit, but the Gibson Southern softball team sure made it look that way, Saturday night. The Titans won the IHSAA class 4A sectional championship, defeating Jasper, 5-2, and all their runs, came courtesy of the long ball. They cranked four dingers, in their sectional win over the Wildcats, three of them, in the 5th inning alone!



Of all the sectional title teams Gibson Southern has had, and they’ve won 14 such championships, this year’s team may be one of their most powerful, as in, the Titans have hit 39 home runs this season, 16 of them, by junior Brenna Blume, alone!