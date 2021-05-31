Holiday World welcomes back guests for Memorial Day

”Last year, when we didn’t know what the season was going to look like. when we had to make decisions on whether we were going to have our regular song and dance shows, we ended up just having, you know, a magician around all summer, which we were so lucky to have him,” explained Koch. “But we’re really happy we have full song and dance shows. We’ve got circus performers who are juggling and standing on balls and performing with stilts. And it’s really fun to have them back and to hear that music coming live again.”