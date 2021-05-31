Holiday World welcomes back guests for Memorial Day

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Big crowds at Holiday World are taking advantage of a beautiful Memorial Day.
”We go up a big hill, we go fast and then go woosh,” Liam Wade said.
You don’t quite need to know exactly what Liam is saying to know he was having the time of his life at Holiday World.
“Having him and just trying to be outside and trying to explain what’s been going on in the past year, you know, and now being able to come out, it’s nice to have a bit of normalcy,” Heather Wade, who is visiting the park, said.
Normalcy; a common theme among guests today enjoying thrills at the park.
”This is our first Memorial Day since 2019, and we’re really excited to have people back in the park. And we’re so much like family that families come and choose to spend their time with us on Memorial Day,” Leah Koch, Director of Communications and fourth-generation owner, said.
And the park’s coasters; a very obvious crowd-pleaser for guests.
“It goes up and then it goes down, and it goes super fast,” 9-year-old Mason Bartlett said.
After last year’s absence, the park is welcoming back live performances as well.
”Last year, when we didn’t know what the season was going to look like. when we had to make decisions on whether we were going to have our regular song and dance shows, we ended up just having, you know, a magician around all summer, which we were so lucky to have him,” explained Koch. “But we’re really happy we have full song and dance shows. We’ve got circus performers who are juggling and standing on balls and performing with stilts. And it’s really fun to have them back and to hear that music coming live again.”
With no capacity limits or mask guidelines, parents are excited to watch their kids have fun again.
”We’re just relieved to get out and enjoy ourselves, and with not being able to do much of anything last year and being able to get out here today, especially with the weather being as nice as it is, it’s really nice,” Heather Howard, who is visiting the park, said.
Park employees say after last year’s struggle to find employees, they’re fully staffed and are hiring more workers throughout the season.
”We have hiring ride events coming up every Tuesday in June where you can come in, apply, bring your paperwork, bring your identification. If we decide we want to hire you and we onboard you, you get to enjoy the rest of the day in the park,” Koch said.
Park employees are reminding you to check out Holiday World’s website for discounted daily tickets.
