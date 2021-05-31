Henderson’s Porchfest makes its return this weekend

Henderson’s Porchfest makes its return this weekend
By 14 News Staff | May 31, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 6:08 AM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Things will get rockin’ this weekend in Henderson.

The Porchfest is back this year, making its big return this Saturday.

It’s a completely free event, featuring live music on front porches and lawns of nine homes and the library.

Food trucks also plan to pull up for Porchfest.

Officials say if you plan on going, pack your own lawn chair or blanket.

That’s happening along South Main Street between Washington and Jefferson from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

