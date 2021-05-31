Henderson man facing drug possession charge after reported suspicious vehicle Mon.

May 31, 2021

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - What started as a report of a suspicious vehicle, lead to a Henderson man being jailed on drug charges.

Police responded and found three men inside a vehicle on 6th Street early Monday morning.

The Henderson Police Department says an officer saw a bag of marijuana in plain sight, and that prompted a search of the vehicle. That’s where police say they found a white crystal substance in a toiletry bag.

According to HPD, that bag belonged to Nathan Raymond.

A field test confirmed the substance was meth. Raymond was arrested on a drug possession charge.

