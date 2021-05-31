Fully vaccinated individuals can ditch masks at 4 federal courthouses next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting June 7, fully vaccinated people will be allowed to ditch their masks when entering public areas of four federal courthouses in the Southern District of Indiana. That includes Evansville’s Denton Federal Building.
The new policy says members of the public who are not fully vaccinated still must wear face coverings and practice social distancing throughout the courthouses.
An exception may be made for someone providing documentation that they are unable, for medical reasons, to wear a face covering.
