3A Baseball Sectional: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Memorial Day is traditionally a busy day for baseball sectionals, and that was certainly the case Monday at Braun Stadium. It was Heritage Hills vs. Memorial for the 3A baseball sectional championship.
The 17-8 Tigers come in as the heavy favorite against the upset-minded Patriots.
Bottom 3rd, no score, but the Tigers put 2 on for Adam Evans, who rips one down the left-field line, and it goes all the way to the wall. Both runs come in to make it 2-0 Memorial.
In the 4th, the Tigers add more as Dayton Lenning scalds one into the right-center field gap. That brings home Nicholas Coleman with another run: part of a 4-run inning to make it 6-0.
Top 5, the Pats finally get on the board as Brenden Bryant launches this ball deep to left and gone, but it would not be enough. Memorial wins the 3-A sectional title, 11-1 over Heritage Hills.
The Tigers move onto the regional round next Saturday morning.
