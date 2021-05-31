Authorities in Daviess Co. looking for suspect involved in reported stabbing

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect involved in a stabbing.
They say deputies responded to the 9500 block of McCamish Road in Whitesville for a reported assault around 11 Sunday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, William Perry Dougherty forced his way into the home and began to fight a man inside the residence.
During the fight, officials say Dougherty stabbed the victim several times.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Deputies say Dougherty left the scene before they arrived.
Law enforcement agencies are actively looking for Doughtery. If you have any information about his possible whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
