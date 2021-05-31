Affidavit: Man arrested on drunk driving charges while 3x legal alcohol limit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after authorities say he was three times over the legal limit.
A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office saw a driver nearly hit two EPD cars when he made a wide turn on Diamond from Fulton Avenue early Monday morning.
Authorities continued to follow the driver and saw he had a hard time staying in his lane.
They say the driver pulled into the Circle S gas station on First Avenue as authorities were pulling him over.
The driver, identified as 34-year-old Kevin Molinet, had red eyes and slurred his speech, according to the affidavit.
Molinet told officials that he had a few beers at Bucks Tavern around two hours before being pulled over.
The affidavit states that Molinet then performed field sobriety tests, which he failed.
Authorities say Molinet had a BAC of .194 during a portable breath test.
When Molinet was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, officials say he registered a .225 on a certified chemical breath test.
