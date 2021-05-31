Affidavit: Man arrested on drunk driving charges while 3x legal alcohol limit

Kevin Molinet. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff | May 31, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 9:42 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing drunk driving charges after authorities say he was three times over the legal limit.

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office saw a driver nearly hit two EPD cars when he made a wide turn on Diamond from Fulton Avenue early Monday morning.

Authorities continued to follow the driver and saw he had a hard time staying in his lane.

They say the driver pulled into the Circle S gas station on First Avenue as authorities were pulling him over.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Kevin Molinet, had red eyes and slurred his speech, according to the affidavit.

Molinet told officials that he had a few beers at Bucks Tavern around two hours before being pulled over.

The affidavit states that Molinet then performed field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Authorities say Molinet had a BAC of .194 during a portable breath test.

When Molinet was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, officials say he registered a .225 on a certified chemical breath test.

