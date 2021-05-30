Thousands attend Evansville Food Truck Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Food Truck festival is happening until 9 p.m. Sunday at Bosse Field, and event organizers say thousands of people have stopped by.
There are 26 food trucks, and organizers say several of them have come hours away, even from different states.
The festival also includes an art row, including live painting, different artisan trucks, and some boutique truck.
There’s also live music from six bands.
“Our numbers are way up. We’re probably looking at a triple from pre-sale ticket sales. I think 4,500 was where we were at,” said President of Greater Evansville Media & Events, Joe Notter. “And the tickets are coming in every minute, so I get the alerts. So um, it’s exciting to be around that and know that we’re bringing so much to this community, and we’re bringing a great day for people to come back together. Unity right now is so important.”
Food truck owners say they’ve been nothing but grateful to be able to showcase their work and their food to so many people.
“This is what it’s about. Food truck life is a lifestyle and supporting your local communities and trucks right now and small family businesses. We need you more than ever. So, get your butt off of amazon and start shopping local,” said Morgan Hailey of Twisted Tacos.
