Thousands attend Evansville Food Truck Festival

“Our numbers are way up. We’re probably looking at a triple from pre-sale ticket sales. I think 4,500 was where we were at,” said President of Greater Evansville Media & Events, Joe Notter. “And the tickets are coming in every minute, so I get the alerts. So um, it’s exciting to be around that and know that we’re bringing so much to this community, and we’re bringing a great day for people to come back together. Unity right now is so important.”