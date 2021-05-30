Police: Woman fires gun in Madisonville store

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville woman is facing a wanton endangerment charge after police say she fired a gun inside a store.
They say it happened Sunday around 1:45 p.m. at Burkes Outlet on Madison Square Drive.
Officers say 37-year-old Candis Doss was in an argument with someone, when she pulled out a gun and waved it around inside the store.
They say as she left, she fired one round.
Police say no one was hurt, and there was no property damage.
Doss was taken to jail.
At the time of this report, only a mug shot from 2017 was available.
