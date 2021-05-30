Otters Split Home Opening Doubleheader with Quebec

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting night at Bosse Field, as for the first time, since the late summer of 2019, Otterball returned to the diamond! There’s been an epic build-up for the home opener, from last year’s stadium renovations, to the new uniforms and logos, unveiled last month.
The Otters played a doubleheader with the Quebec Capitales, who is a new team in the Frontier League this season, that joined when the League merged with the Can-Am League.
Evansville lost game one tonight, 3-2, but then bounced back to win game two, 6-3, behind two home runs, from Riley Krane, one of them, an inside-the-park 3-run homer.
The Otters and Capitales are off tomorrow, but then they’ll play the finale of their 3-game series, on Memorial Day. There are changes to the location and time of Monday’s game. They’ll play at Braun Stadium, on the University of Evansville campus, at 4:00.
The game has been moved to Braun Stadium, because the IHSAA 4A Baseball sectional tournament schedule was altered due to a rainout this week, forcing them to play three games at Bosse Field, on Monday.
