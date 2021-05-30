Mostly sunny Memorial Day, rain returns midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a cool and cloudy Saturday, we have seen plenty of blue skies and sunshine across the Tri-State today! That sunshine has also helped warm us up. We only made it into the upper 50s in many locations Saturday, but we climbed into the lower 70s this afternoon.
We may see a few clouds as we head into the night, but I think our skies will still be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday morning.
Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, but more clouds will start to build in during the afternoon and evening. One notable change Monday is that our wind direction will shift. We have had a cool breeze blowing in from the north-northeast all weekend, but warmer air will start to flow up from the southeast Monday, pushing our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s that afternoon. While that is noticeably warmer, it is still about 5° cooler than average for this time of year.
Our skies will turn mostly cloudy Monday night as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 50s, then rain returns to the forecast Tuesday.
The first half of Tuesday looks dry, but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening as a low pressure system approaches our region from the southwest.
Our rain chances ramp up Wednesday as the center of that system passes through Illinois, just northwest of the Tri-State. That rain will become more scattered Thursday as that low pressure system slides to our northeast, but isolated rain chances could linger into Friday or possibly even the weekend.
High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday through Thursday, then we will break into the lower 80s Friday and mid 80s for the weekend.
