Mostly sunny Memorial Day, rain returns midweek

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, but more clouds will start to build in during the afternoon and evening. One notable change Monday is that our wind direction will shift. We have had a cool breeze blowing in from the north-northeast all weekend, but warmer air will start to flow up from the southeast Monday, pushing our temperatures in the mid to upper 70s that afternoon. While that is noticeably warmer, it is still about 5° cooler than average for this time of year.