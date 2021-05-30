Memorial Day Events planned in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several events are planned Monday to honor Memorial Day.
In Evansville, many cemeteries are planning services, including Sunset Cemetery.
That’ll happen at 10 a.m. outside of the Chapel of Peace.
There will also be the 6th annual Memorial Day run at Garvin Park. People will be running to remember those who gave it their all.
In Henderson, there will be a service at Central Park near the fountain. We’re told last year’s service had to be cancelled due to COVID.
In Owensboro, several organizations are partnering up to bring a walk and run starting at 8 a.m.
That includes the Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation.
Opening ceremonies will be at the Gold Star Monument.
Several other events are planned.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.