Police: Evansville man facing charges after victim taken to hospital Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after a victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries Saturday morning.
Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Savannah Drive just after 3 a.m. for domestic violence in progress.
Court documents show the caller told authorities 27-year-old Profaite Eloi hit the victim and she was not moving. When officers arrived, they say they placed Eloi into handcuffs for officer safety and spoke with him.
Police say Eloi told them he was upset with the victim over being at a neighbor’s residence.
According to court documents, the victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries. That’s where police say she told them Elio punched her on the left side of her head, causing her to go unconscious, adding that he started kicking her all over her body.
Documents show Eloi also hit her with a fan. Police say they saw a fan broken into several pieces at the residence.
We are told crime scene documented her injuries.
Eloi is charged with domestic battery causing serious bodily injury and domestic battery in the presence of children.
